May issue of Rhythm on sale now
The May issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we present our take on the history of drums and drumming, those key moments where our art was elevated, our gear improved, playing benchmarks set, or when our heroes first blew our minds. We're talking everything from gear innovations to the rise of major drum stars, drums in the movies to seminal singles and much more.
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month. All Time Low's Rian Dawson shares his rise to the pop punk pinnacle, John Fred Young charts Black Stone Cherry's journey from Kentucky sweatboxes to the UK's finest arenas and Shinedown's Barry Kerch lets us in on the records that shaped his drumming soul.
Plus, we raise a glass to Pearl Drums by celebrating the company's 70th anniversary with a huge feature. We also countdown the ten greatest drumming live albums
And that's not all, we also present the top ten best rock cymbals that money can buy.
Win
This month you can bag yourself a set of Sabian HH Remastered cymbals worth north of £2,000! This sublime new series from Sabian recently scored a glowing five star review in Rhythm, so this is a competition you do not want to miss.
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
Up first we have the stunning spectacle that is Natal's Acrylic Arcadia kit. We also run the rule over brand new Zildjian S Family line, Shaw's K Class hardware and new 602 and 2002 cymbals from Paiste. Plus, we get our hands on Shure's DMK 57-52 microphone set and the LP Raw Percussion range.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons for you this month. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail Bruford classic Hell's Bells, The Specials ska hit Gangsters and Drenge rocker Backwaters.
Plus there's all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
