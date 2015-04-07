May issue of Rhythm on sale now
May issue of Rhythm on sale now
The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month a modern maestro of drum education graces our front cover – Mike Johnston. Across our huge interview Mike reveals his philosophies of teaching and his vision for the future. Plus we present an exclusive video lesson from Mike.
All-star interviews
Once again we have some of the biggest names in drumming sharing tips, wisdom and stories with you.
Josh MacIntyre (above) talks about the importance of groove with fast-rising metallers Marmozets. Bill Stewart gives an insight into the incredibly technicality and boundless creativity that powers his intricate US jazz. Bobby Orr celebrates his 85th birthday, and seven decades as a drum hero. Plus, we go behind Keith Moon's one and only solo album.
The hottest new gear
Our team of experts run the rule over the latest gear as this month we get verdicts on a stunning VK snare, Sakae's Almighty kit, the Spitfire Audio The Grange pack, Sonor's Martini kit and the Project 391 cymbals from Zildjian.
Like the look of that VK snare drum? Well, you can win it in this month's competition!
Learn
We have another issue jam-packed full of tuition. In fact, on our disc you'll find a stonking 47 lessons. This month you can learn to play Weather Report classic Birdland, High Flying Birds' hit Ballad of the Mighty I and Van Halen's adrenaline-charged Panama.
You'll find all of this and loads more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, out now and available at www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.