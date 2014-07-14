Marmozets' Josh McIntyre on his setup, recording, writing and more

Fusing math-rock with Paramore-esque melodic emo and energetic punk-pop, West Yorkshire’s Marmozets blew the roof off the Pepsi Max tent at this year’s Download. Rhythm photographer Adam Gasson was also at their recent Bristol gig to document one of the band’s incredible, spontaneous live shows which involved drummer Josh McIntyre taking his kit out into the moshpit and playing from there.

McIntyre, whose sister Becca fronts the band while brother Sam plays guitar, was one of Rhythm’s 10 British Drumming Newcomers in the May 2014 Great British issue, and with an album due out soon, it’s looking like we were right to back his considerable drumming talent.

We caught up with Josh backstage at Download…