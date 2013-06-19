More

Karl Brazil behind the scenes on Robbie tour

By

A little insight into preparations for Robbie Williams' stadium tour

Karl is touring with Robbie Williams this summer
Karl is touring with Robbie Williams this summer

Karl Brazil and his Robbie Williams tour bandmates show us how much fun touring and making music should be with a little video of the band in rehearsals and goofing around backstage.

"The band that plays together, stays together," claim Karl and co, as they rock through Robbie's take on AC/DC's 'Back In Black' together with entire horn section and backing singers, before engaging in a little five-a-side football and injury-inducing table tennis sessions.

The Take The Crown tour kicked off in Dublin and takes in Manchester, Glasgow and London before heading over to Germany and the rest of Europe.