Karl Brazil behind the scenes on Robbie tour

Karl Brazil and his Robbie Williams tour bandmates show us how much fun touring and making music should be with a little video of the band in rehearsals and goofing around backstage.

"The band that plays together, stays together," claim Karl and co, as they rock through Robbie's take on AC/DC's 'Back In Black' together with entire horn section and backing singers, before engaging in a little five-a-side football and injury-inducing table tennis sessions.

The Take The Crown tour kicked off in Dublin and takes in Manchester, Glasgow and London before heading over to Germany and the rest of Europe.