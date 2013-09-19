Jon Brookes benefit show announced

Jon Brookes is to be remembered at a benefit show in London next month.



The Charlatans drummer, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010, passed away on 13 August.



A statement from The Charlatans said: "Following the loss of our much missed friend and drummer, Jon Brookes, we, together with some friends, are putting on a show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday 18th October 2013. The show will benefit THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY, which Jon was involved with during his illness. It's our way of raising money for research into and awareness of a cancer that will unfortunately affect many lives as it has ours. We look forward to seeing you at the RAH and making it a night to remember."



Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk from 20 September.