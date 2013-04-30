Jobeky Custom and Vinatge drum show 2013

The Jobeky UK Custom and Vintage drum show returns to the Staffordshire County Showground this Sunday, 5 May, for another great day of great drums and electrifying performances.

Showcasing the best the UK drum industry has to offer, this year's event will include product from Amedia cymbals, AD Drums, Highwood Drums, Hardcase, Porter & Davies, Jalapeno Custom Drums, Lion Cajons, Echo Custom Drums, Malleus pedals, Nick Hopkins Drums, Premier, Guru Drums, Matt Nolan cymbals, Gatton and, of course, Jobeky. There will also some amazing vintage gear on display and there will be plenty of opportunity to try out the latest gear too.

Additionally the show will play host to performances from some phenomenal drum talents. Karl Brazil, Ash Soan, Andy Edwards and Steve Wilson will all take to the stage and demonstrate why they're so in demand. If learnin's your thing you can also enjoy masterclasses with Rob Brian and Bob Wynne.

The show kicks off at 10am until 5pm. The venue offers free parking and tickets are £10 on the door, or you can book in advance via www.jobekydrums.co.uk.