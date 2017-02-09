Jack Bevan talks Foals, mega tours and why he's still a student of drums

You have quite a few big drumming moments in Foals, tracks like Inhaler spring to mind, do the rest of the band encourage you to go for it on the drums?

“I guess it depends from song to song and also I think as a band, because of the knowledge that once we make a record we’re going to be touring it for two years, we have these elements inside us that we want to get out on every record. So there’s the rock side of the band, and the pop side and the more delicate song-based side of the band. And definitely in the rock side that’s where it’s encouraged a lot because in rock songs, having big fills and that kind of thing just adds to it all.

“So there’s that element, but then in the pop element, the more song-led tracks that are written on a Rhodes piano with voice, my job is more to try and drive the song but without drawing attention to anything other than what’s going on with the lyrics and the keyboards. So it varies from song to song. But also from producer to producer – some producers prefer to simplify stuff and some producers like to accentuate that.

“There’s a lot of times in the past – and a lot of the times I agree – a producer’s like, ‘Can we simplify this?’ or, ‘This is where we should put a big fill,’ or whatever. I think one of the coolest things that ever came out of pure spontaneity in the studio was when we were recording Holy Fire. Flood and Moulder, the two guys we were working with... well the first thing they did, which was amazing, was they said, ‘Okay, for the first four weeks we’re just going to work through the songs,’ so we have Alan Moulder in the mixing room and Flood standing with us. Every time we finished a song, Flood would have these incredible, really focussed comments and criticisms and compliments or whatever, and he picked up on absolutely everything, and then we’d play it again.

When I first started having lessons my drum teacher said I didn’t have the patience to amount to anything more than a pub drummer because I didn’t have the patience to slow down and learn the fundamentals of drumming.

“And what actually happened was at the end of the month they were just like, ‘Yeah, we just basically recorded the whole record because we’ve been recording the whole time and because you guys didn’t think you were recording, we got the most natural takes out of you. Well done!’ And we have this song Providence where we had an end section and a beginning section and we didn’t know how to attach the two, and Flood was like, ‘Okay, I think we can do something kind of nutty with the drums maybe, and that could tie it all together. And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know, well, you’re the drummer – have a go, do something audacious that can attach the two parts.’ And I was like, ‘Oh well, okay, maybe I’ll go and practise and we can do it tomorrow.’ And he said, ‘No, we’ll do it now, you’ve got three goes and we’ll use the best one.’ And I was sort of panicked by this big ask to just pull something amazing out of my arse, basically. And that’s what it came from. I think they used the first take, where essentially we were playing hard for the first bit and then I just kind of went nuts and used a single roll as fast as I could and then it kind of stuck!”

Are you still a student of the drums?

“Oh, totally. When I first started having lessons my drum teacher said I didn’t have the patience to amount to anything more than a pub drummer because I didn’t have the patience to slow down and learn the fundamentals of drumming. And at the time I hated her for it, and now it’s really come full-circle and actually I wish I could have gone back and told myself to learn things then that I would like to know now.

There are things I know I’m good at, like fast single rolls, doubles on the kick and that sort of thing, but then in our band I don’t use them that much.

“But then the other side of me, I think if you become too much of a student of the drums it can flatten you out to maybe sounding like a lot of other drummers, I think with our band we are all very naïve in what we do and that’s what makes us unique. If you told Yannis to play a scale he wouldn’t be able to do that for you, but if you just told him to play something it would be absolutely, bewilderingly beautiful. But just not knowing exactly what it is that you’re doing.

“There are things I know I’m good at, like fast single rolls, doubles on the kick and that sort of thing, but then in our band I don’t use them that much. I think there’s a balance you can find and I feel that in our time off, after this record - we’re going to take a break of six months off - for 10 years all we’ve done is writing, recording, touring, over and over again, and now I think we’re at the point where we need six months to just totally chill out and do other stuff. In that time, the same studio that I rehearsed at for Glastonbury, I’m just going to go down every day in the week and spend a couple of hours.

“I reached out to a Tama guy through my Tama rep - Kaz Rodriguez, we were going to meet up before this long tour but didn’t get the chance, but I’d like to meet up with him and get some pointers on the things I can practise and things I can learn because I’m at an annoying point now where, when I practise and when I rehearse I don’t have any new stuff to work on really, other than things that I haven’t had enough time to build on. So there are particular types of linear fills and drumming that I would like to get better at, just left-right foot independence. I see people doing it and I think it’s so cool but I don’t know the stickings to actually do it.

“I also want to learn a lot more about production and drum machines, modules, effects, that kind of thing. The studio is an immensely exciting place but a lot of the time you go in there and you see this amazing stuff and then you leave and you don’t know how to manipulate it or do anything so I think it would be a good period to actually get my head around some of the elements you can use to make the studio an instrument.”