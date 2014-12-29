In This Moment's Tom Hane's 10 greatest drumming albums
Drummer Tom Hane joined up with US metalcorers In This Moment just as the band kicked up a gear.
Blood, released in 2012, hit the US top 20, going on to sell more than 230,000 copies. Now the band are back with new album Black Widow. To mark the record's release, we chatted with Tom not about his own playing, but about what he sees as the greatest drumming albums of all time.
In This Moment hit the UK for shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London from 28 February. Visitwww.inthismomentofficial.comfor full details.
The Mars Volta - Bedlam In Goliath
Thomas Pridgen really shines on this record. The band has always been known for their busy song structures, odd time signatures and overall unique sound. I really enjoyed how Thomas thought to increase his velocity with ghost notes all over this album. The drums are tastefully crazy and I never get tired of copping a few of his chops.
Pantera - Far Beyond Driven
I could talk about this record for hours, but I'll keep it relatively short. I learned a lot about keeping the groove and pocket in metal from Vinnie Paul. That being said, this record stands out to me as a perfect blend of pure aggression and groove. I remember hearing Becoming for the first time, being entranced with the bass drum pattern and immediately having to practice it. To me, drumming is all about being inspired and that's why I love this record.
James Brown - I Got the Feelin'
I see Clyde Stubblefield as my funk blueprint. His playing on 'I Got the Feelin' is truly incredible. He's laying back in the pocket and secretly stealing the show the whole time. His drumming is timeless and will always be replicated.
The Dillinger Escape Plan - Miss Machine
I feel like people that aren't accustomed to heavier, busy music could immediately write this record off. That being said, just listen. Chris Pennie has a crushing, dynamic and incredible performance on this record. "Miss Machine" is full of insane fills and polyrhythms. You'll have a hard time being bored listening to his drumming. Every time I hear the opening track 'Panasonic Youth' I'm reminded why I love this record and Chris' drumming. Top notch.
Gojira - From Mars to Sirius
This is a stellar record from front to back. The metal drumming world can feel so stale sometimes, but every once in a while you'll hear something that really gets your attention. 'From Mars to Sirius' did just that for me. Mario Duplantier is a powerful, articulate metal drummer that has a distinctly unique style.
'Backbone was the first song I ever heard from them and after that I was hooked. This is still one of my favorite 'go to' records.
Alkaline Trio - Good Mourning
This record introduced drummer, Derek Grant into the band and really showcased his talent. He has a knack for transforming simple guitar riffs and creating a massive sound. In the song 'Fatally Yours' he really fills in the gaps using interesting cymbal accents and fills. This is a great record for any drummer that appreciates punk music. Keep this guy and band on your radar.
Opeth - Ghost Reveries
This album is a great representation of what great progressive death metal is. Martin Lopez's drumming is perfectly executed and just what the songs call for. Opeth is a very dynamic band as they cover many areas of lighter progressive music and some of the heaviest death metal that you'll ever hear. That being said, there is a plethora of great drumming moments on the record. Key songs to listen to for me are 'Reverie/Harlequin Forest' and 'The Grand Conjuration'.
Nerve - The Distance Between Zero And One
This record is unique in that it takes electronic music that is generally suited for a drum machine or programmed drums and replaces it with Jojo Mayer. He really outdoes himself on this album. His ability to play in and around the beat is unmatched. Every song will make you think and force you to hear things in a way you wouldn't expect. Jojo almost sounds inhuman at many points. I'm still trying to fully take this record in.
John Mayer - Continuum
Steve Jordan is and will always will be one of my favourite drummers. His ability to speak through drums is incredible. The drumming on this entire record was just what it needs to be, tasteful. There aren't many drummers that can lay in the pocket quite like Steve Jordan. If you're a drummer that wants to work on your feel and laying in the pocket, play to this album religiously.
Nine Inch Nails - With Teeth
This album is full of straight forward, solid drumming. Almost all of the drumming on this record was done by Dave Grohl. He did a great job keeping the songs pumping the way NIN songs should. There are so many recognizable drum parts on the entire record. Dave definitely left his mark on the record.
