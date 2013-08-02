In Pictures: Crush Drums land in the UK
In Pictures: Crush Drums land in the UK
A little earlier this summer we were lucky enough to be invited to the UK unveiling of Crush Drums.
Long a brand that we at Rhythm have had our beady eyes on, the US company’s wares are now readily available in the UK thanks to a distribution deal with Sound Technology. For those of you yet to be converted to the Crush cause, we have rounded up some of our favourite Crush kits for you.
Crush’s beginner range, the Alpha, is a ready-made start-up pack for the budding player. Shipping with 22”x18” bass drum, 10”x7” and 12”8” toms, 16”x15” floor and 14”x5.5” snare as well as cymbals, hardware and stick bag, this little lot should get you off and running.
And while you’re playing your Alpha you can be saving up the pennies for something a little higher up the food chain, like the Chameleon line. Available in ash or birch-shelled iterations, the range features interchangeable lugs, double 45 degree bearing edges and X-Suspension Mounts. Tasty.
If it’s something really special you’re after how about this, Crush’s Limited Reserve range. These kits, currently available in birch, mahogany and wenge, are super limited kits made of specially-sourced materials.
We’re especially familiar with the Sublime Maple E3 here at Rhythm HQ, as we’ve had this very kit in our mitts for the last few weeks. Look out for a full review in an upcoming issue. In the meantime, this 100% North American maple-shelled set-up features double 45 degree bearing edges, X-Suspension Mounts and comes in more sparkle finishes than you can shake a pair of sticks at.
Last, but by no means least, is Crush’s eye-catching acrylic kit. Packing beautiful seamless acrylic shells, this range ships with X-Suspension Mounts, double 45 degree bearing edges and two-position bass drum spurs.
Like the look of this kit? Well, head here before Tuesday 6 August and you could win one! For more details on Crush Drums head here.