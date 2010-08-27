Hart Dynamics mesh drum heads get UK release

PRESS RELEASE: Hart Dynamics - the USA's top mesh heads - are the latest prestige products to join the growing list of drum and percussion brands distributed in the UK by The Music Shipping Co.

With over 20 years experience of electronic percussion design, Hart Dynamics' revolutionary Kontrol Screen mesh heads are widely regarded as being the closest in playability to conventional Mylar heads that it's possible to get.

Hart's heavy-duty KS Magnum mesh heads are manufactured by Aquarian U.S.A. exclusively for HDI using Hart Dynamics proprietary material and specifications. They feature incredible feel, extreme durability, virtually silent operation and are custom designed to ensure a proper fit on all acoustic drums and for use as superior replacement heads on electronic drums.

Users can now practice on, and trigger from, an acoustic drum set without the excessive volume of acoustic drums. Equally, Hart KS Magnum heads also allow users to replace the heads on electronic drums for unsurpassed feel, sensitivity, dynamics and durability.

Suggested retail prices (inc VAT) range from a 6" KS Magnum mesh head at £32.53 up to £55.92 for a 24" bass drum version. Sizes available in between are 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15,16, 18" with 20 and 22" bass drum heads alongside the 24" version.

Hart KS Magnums are immediately available throughout the UK, exclusively distributed by The Music Shipping Co.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Music Shipping Co.

