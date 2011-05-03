Hammerax unveils Ultraviolet cymbals

Hammerax has announced its first line of 'bright-sounding' cymbals, called Ultraviolet. Made in the USA, the new series includes 9" and 12" splashes; 16", 18", 21" and 24" crashes; and 15" and 13" hi-hats.

Check out the video above to see and hear Ultraviolet in action, and scroll down for more info from the press release…

"Since the Ultraviolet brand is the first bright sounding cymbal brand from Hammerax, the goal was to create an ultra premium sound, reminiscent of the finest European cymbals - bright and loud when needed, yet colorful and rich", said Hammerax President John Stannard. "We had to set the bar very high and the reaction at trade shows and live has been superb."

"The 21" and 24" crash rides are so complex they sound as if they have sizzles. The 18" crash is astoundingly colourful and bright. The 24", 21" and 18" have a great "ping" in the cup and the 16" crash is very fast, yet bright. 12" and 9" Ultraviolet splashes are crisp, complex, and brilliant- some of the brightest and richest on the market. Ultraviolet Hi hats are 15" and 13" are powerful, rich and bright."

"All Ultraviolet cymbals are designed for a wide range of volumes- from a whispering sizzling ride sound to a cutting crash. Hammerax often suggests that drummers try mixing bright and dark sounds in the same kit. The total colour and volume can really increase by doing this."

