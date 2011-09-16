Guild introduces all-new Guild Acoustic Design series

Image 1 of 4 Guild F-150R Image 2 of 4 Guild F-150RCE Image 3 of 4 Guild F-130CE Image 4 of 4 Guild D-125

PRESS RELEASE: Guild announces the debut of the all-new Guild Acoustic Design (GAD) series.



The new GAD series introduces new model types and continues with Guild's tradition of acoustic excellence by offering the latest in modern, performance-driven features and exceptional value. The new series includes 19 guitars in total.

GAD series guitars feature all-solid tonewoods, dovetail neck-joint construction and player-friendly features, such as slim, satin-finish necks for smooth feel and effortless playability.

The series consists of many different body styles, including Dreadnought, Classical, Concert, and the all-new Orchestra and Jumbo models with cutaways. Additionally, there are six- and 12-string models available in both acoustic and acoustic/electric versions featuring Fishman electronics.

Inspired by the classic jumbo guitars Guild is long famous for, the F-150R model is a full-bodied acoustic masterpiece with a solid spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides that deliver rich, powerful sound and exceptional volume.

Other features include a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, ivoroid body and neck binding, and mother-of-pearl block inlays. It is also available as the F-150RCE which additionally features a soft, Venetian-style cutaway and Fishman pickup system.

With the F-130CE and F-130RCE, the series offers two orchestra style acoustic/electric models that feature a 1 ¾" nut, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, ivoroid binding, mother-of-pearl rosette and inlays, and Fishman pickup system.

The F-130CE's solid mahogany back and sides deliver a strong, articulate voice, while the F-130RCE's solid rosewood back and sides produce a rich, complex sound with warm bass and clear mids and highs, making them ideal for a wide range of styles and performance applications.

The D-125 dreadnought and its 12-string sibling, the D-125-12, feature all-mahogany construction with a slim, satin-finish mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, bridge, and head cap.

Both models produce a unique and well-balanced sound with a clear, tight bass and a warm, airy top end that make them versatile instruments that are great for a broad range of musical styles.

Guild Acoustic Design Series instruments are available through authorised Guild dealers.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Guild.

