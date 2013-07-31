Gons Bops Mariano Series Congas

DRUM EXPO 2013: Gon Bops founder Mariano Bobadilla built only one line of drums special enough to carry his name. Today, we're proud to offer a modern version of these legendary instruments.

Their vintage character has been preserved using traditional counter hoops, Gon Bops natural hide heads and Durian wood construction.

One-of-a-kind, Mariano drums offer authentic sound - from big, beefy open tones to crisp slaps and solid palm sounds. If you're ready to move up to a truly classy set of instruments, look no further.

Available in 4 sizes: Quinto, Conga, Tumba and Super Tumba.

