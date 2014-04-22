Ginger Baker row ends Cream reunion hopes?

An argument between Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton may have shelved plans for a Cream reunion, according to Jack Bruce.

Speaking to Rolling Stone Bruce suggested that a reunion tour for the iconic trio was in the works for 2013 or 2014.

He said: "I think last year or this year, everybody had agreed about doing it. But then I think Ginger upset Eric. He said something or did something, so it's not happening. It's always been like that.

On being asked whether he is on good terms with his former bandmates, he added: "Well, it's like I don't have anything to do with them actually very much. Ginger, from what I've heard, is a bitter old man. And I'm quite a cheerful old chap. I quite like to just enjoy my life. I'm thrilled to make this album. I put my heart and soul into it, and I'm very pleased with the way it came out."

Talk of a Cream reunion is at odds with what Ginger himself told Rhythm back in 2008. Back then Ginger responded to being asked about whether Cream would reunite again by emphatically stating: "No, we won't."

He also revealed that it was Clapton that talked him into the band's 2005 reunion, saying: "I'd refused to do it first of all. It was Eric who phoned me up and convinced me. The reason I didn't want to do it was because of what happened in New York in 1968 when the magic was destroyed. The reason why we broke up in the first place re-emerged on stage at Madison Square.

"You'll notice I'm talking about Eric in a nice way, but there was another person in the group. It wasn't just a problem with the volume of the bass guitar, it was the problem of being humiliated in front of 20,000 people.

"Jack Bruce has apologised many times since, but he's been doing that to me ever since I first played with him. He gets tearful and says 'I love you man' but the volume thing has damaged my hearing to this day. I just cannot play with other people playing too loud on stage. It's too painful."