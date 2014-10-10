Get exclusive new Birds of Satan track with this month's Rhythm

Taylor Hawkins, one of many drum icons featured on Be The Bird

What would a song featuring Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Stewart Copeland, Zak Starkey, Stephen Perkins, Matt Cameron, Mark Brzezicki, Kenny Aronoff, Drew Hester and Buttch Vig sound like? Pick up the new issue of Rhythm and you'll find out!

Yes, there is an extra special treat for you in this month's Rhythm - you'll find an exclusive Birds of Satan track on your disc!

The song, Be The Bird, is no normal ditty either. No, it features the A-list drummers mentioned above solo-ing as if their lives depended on it.

To hear the track and get the full story from Taylor Hawkins himself, pick up the October issue of Rhythm.