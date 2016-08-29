Gerry Morgan's roller-coaster success story with James Bay

James Bay’s debut album Chaos and the Calm was recorded at Blackbird studios in Nashville with Jacquire King before Gerry started working for James.

The drummer on those sessions was seasoned Nashville session man Ian Fitchuk. How did Morgan approach taking these songs onto the stage and how much of his own personality has he put into the live arrangements?

“The approach was the same as playing with any artist,” says Gerry. “You have to go away and understand the recordings and become embodied with the music and think in terms of the set-up you’ll need and what you’ll need tonally.

“What drums am I going to use? What cymbals am I going to use? What sizes? How am I going to play this groove? Is this part double-tracked, triple-tracked or many-tracked? With percussion, what’s the most important percussion line? Does that need to be included? Where does the feel really sit on each track? What’s the most important component of this whole orchestrated percussion and drums backing track?

“You cannot be taking the parts on a journey too far because you’re there to support someone and make them feel safe and in good hands.”

“There is very heavy percussion on the album as well as drums and I don’t want to be using any [backing] tracks. It all has to be live. I’m playing all the drums and percussion and I want to cover as much of that as possible. You also have to be very respectful to the way it was recorded but then James also wants me to interject a little bit of my own personality and musicality into it. It’s all done very respectfully but I’m also given an opportunity to have fun with the parts as well in terms of embellishments and things like that.”

Gerry had plenty of chances on the album to inject some of his own personality into the beats. “On the album, Let it Go is very much a kind of processed lo-fi drum track with a lot of percussive elements,” explains Morgan.

“So, for the live situation, I’ve taken it to much more of a military, really low-tuned, muffled, powdery snare drum with kind of like a Steve Gadd pattern. It gives you the bittiness of programs but it gives you a nice backbeat and it’s very tonally earthy for the live situation.

“Then I open it up to a half-time beat that opens up with the cymbals and stuff during the middle-eight and outro chorus. That’s not on the record and also the groove isn’t on the record at all. It’s my own version of the beautifully recorded part that was originally there.

“Sometimes, for certain tracks, you do have to realise that you’re in a live environment and you have to approach your music and your drumming with a listener’s mind. You have to guide them sometimes so you have to build it up to choruses and break down sections and mark the sections maybe in a bit more of an obvious way... but it’s always done with the greatest amount of respect for the original music and part.”

One aspect of James Bay’s live sets that always keeps the material fresh and the audience – not to mention the band – on their toes is the fact that many of the songs’ intro sections are improvised.

“But there is improvisation in the instrumental moments that we do. The intros can go quite jammy at times and can be completely improvised. Even the structure of those intros may not be pre-determined. It’s all off-the-cuff and then we’ll go into the song.

“Then you’ve got to go back to thinking about the song and about the structure and about the part and go back to, ‘This is me. This is where I need to sit. Let the song be the song’. We do a lot of jamming in sound-checks though. We do a lot of blues and rock and funk and soul stuff. That’s a love for all of us. Nothing really beats a 12-bar rhythm and blues shuffle!”