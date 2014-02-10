Gear Gallery: New kits and signature snares from Yamaha
Yamaha Absolute Hybrid
Yamaha was one of the busiest of the mega drum brands at this year’s NAMM show, unveiling two kits and a new signature snare line. We’ve rounded this little lot together for you, so take a look at the fine 2014 wares that Yamaha has to offer.
Starting with the Absolute Hybrid Maple kit. According to Yamaha the line has been designed with two specific goals – creating a shell with a wide expressive range and manufacturing a drum that is capable of replicating every last nuance of your playing.
Shells
There are three key new features found on the Absolute Hybird Maple range , the first of which is the hybrid maple/wenge/maple shells. The product of extensive research and development, the Absolute’s hybrid design incorporates a centre ply made from Wenge, a very hard and heavy material creating a shell with greater tonal flexibility and rich in low‐end and overtones.
YESS
Next up is the Yamaha Enhanced Sustain System. According to Yamaha, this tom mount system improves upon the anti-dampening performance of its predecessor, by further isolating the shell from the holder. Its design increases the mount’s ability to “suspend” the shell and block transfer of shell vibration to the hardware. With this, a shell with a wider dynamic is realised, allowing the drum to follow every nuance in your playing, from the lightest pianissimo to the heaviest fortissimo.
Lug
Finally we have the Minimum Contact Hook Lugs. These are designed with a very small footprint that minimises lug‐to‐shell contact which allows the shell to resonate more freely, with less interference. Their structures allow the drum to maintain precise head tension and contribute to the drum’s superior tone.
Stage Custom Birch
The second kit introduced at NAMM was the Stage Custom Birch. This beauty has undergone several key upgrades compared to the past Stage Custom range.
All new features
For starters, there’s the thicker ply shells and rounded bearing edges which aim to deliver a fatter sound. Lugs have also been given a makeover, and you’ll now find the Absolute-style single screw lugs on the Stage Custom Birch.
Stage Custom Birch kits also come in new sizes. Tom and floor tom sizes are now available at traditional depths and diameters, offering wider tuning and dynamic ranges. The floor toms, trimmed down to be under square, provide a better tone to attack balance.
Dave Weckl Signature Snares
Last, but by no means least, we have Yamaha’s new Dave Weckl 30th Anniversary Signature snare drums. These are being introduced, as the name suggests, to celebrate the 30 year partnership between Weckl and Yamaha.
Weckl's spec
There are two new models that are being launched. A version of Dave Weckl’s original 13” x 5” Maple 6 ply (6mm) model in Black Maple Finish and a new 14” x 5.5” Brass (1.2mm) finished in Black Nickel. Both snare drums feature the unique dual strainer design along 45 degree bearing edges, 3.0mm Aluminium Di Cast hoop and small, stylish cube shaped chrome lugs.
For more details on Yamaha Drums head here.