Gear Gallery: New kits and signature snares from Yamaha

Yamaha was one of the busiest of the mega drum brands at this year’s NAMM show, unveiling two kits and a new signature snare line. We’ve rounded this little lot together for you, so take a look at the fine 2014 wares that Yamaha has to offer.

Starting with the Absolute Hybrid Maple kit. According to Yamaha the line has been designed with two specific goals – creating a shell with a wide expressive range and manufacturing a drum that is capable of replicating every last nuance of your playing.

