Gabor Dornyei reforms quartet for London jam night

Gabor Dornyei has been a busy boy, and he has just checked in with us to share the details.

The sticksman, who recently concluded a sell-out clinic tour in Switzerland, has reformed his band the Gabor Dornyei Quartet. The group will perform at Gabor's new Open Jam Session night at Bar Music Hall in London, starting tonight (13 February).

Gabor has also joined the teaching staff at the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. All this while continuing to perform with his thunder Duo project and get behind the kit for hit West End show Rock of Ages.