Gabor Dornyei clinic tour kicks off

Gabor Dornyei will head out on a UK clinic tour this week.

The Hungarian drum ace kicks off at Wembley Drum Centre on the 30th October.

From there he moves on to Halifax on 1 November, Falkirk the following evening, Dublin on 4 November before ending the UK dates on 6 November in Cardiff.

Since we listed Gabor as one of our drummers to watch he has finished a three year long world tour with the London production of Thriller Live, been signed with his second DVD "Thunder Duo with Dom Famularo" to Hudson Music in New York and he was also invited to join the faculty at The Institute Of Contemporary Music Performance.

For more information visit gabordornyei.com.