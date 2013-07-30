Free EZdrummer Lite, Zero-G samples, PolyNome and more!

DRUM EXPO 2013: To celebrate the first day of our first ever online drum show, we have a fantastic little goodie bag stuffed with free drum treats to help you keep time, create beats, and make your phone or desktop look super cool.

Read on to find out what's inside your Official Drum Expo 2013 Virtual Goodie Bag and how you can claim your freebies...

EZdrummer ® Lite - offer now expired

Those kind folk over at UK distributor Time+Space have stepped forward with a free download of Toontrack's EZdrummer® Lite plug-in worth £19.95.

EZdrummer® Lite is a stripped down version of the multi-microphone drum-sampler that offers a taste of EZdrummer's multi-miked virtual drum kit. It comes with a selection of MIDI programmed drum beats for you to play your songs over and it's the perfect way to quickly add drum parts to your compositions - you can even program your own!

EZdrummer® Lite will work within all the main DAWs such as Cubase, Pro Tools, Logic and Fruity Loops. To download your free copy, click here and follow the instructions.

Rhythm Drum Expo 2013 subs offer - offer now expired

Rhythm magazine is offering everyone at Drum Expo 2013 exclusive deals on subscriptions and single issues. Throughout Drum Expo 2013 you can subscribe to the print edition of Rhythm magazine and get 3 issues for only £5. After those three issues you can continue your subscription for just £25.99 every 6 months. That's a 20 per cent saving on the cover price.

This offer will only run for the duration of Drum Expo 2013 (30 and 31 July), so you need to be quick. Hit this link and grab your subscription now!

If you'd prefer to subscribe to the digital version of Rhythm then you can enjoy a special free trial and enjoy the magazine on the go! You get all the same great content as the print edition and you'll also have access to a much larger catalogue of back issues.

Free trials are available on Apple Newsstand, Google Play, Amazon Kindle and Barnes & Noble Nook. Sign up now and get up to 2 free issues - the current issue and the next!

You can also read Rhythm digitally on your PC or Mac via zinio.com (no free trial here, though).

PolyNome metronome app - offer now expired

Conceived and developed by drummers Joe Crabtree (Wishbone Ash/Pendragon/David Cross Band/freelance drummer) and Lucas Ives (Pixar, ToyTalk, freelance drummer), PolyNome is the dream metronome for drummers.

Normally priced £1.49/$1.99, PolyNome will be made free to Drum Expo 2013 viewers worldwide on 30 July 2013 only. Here's some info on this class act app...

Curious about polyrhythms? With PolyNome you can hear 3 vs 4, 5 vs 7, 18 vs 19. In fact, any combination of 1-32 against 1-32.

Want to practice the rhythmic scale? The unique rates list in PolyNome allows you to specify a list of rates which will be played back in sequence. Have PolyNome play whole notes for a bar, then half notes, then triplets, then quarter notes, all the way up to 32nd notes.

If you're feeling more adventurous you can include every division from 1-32 in your list. Finally hear those quintuplets and septuplets you always wondered about.

Using the rates list you can include bars of silence to test your time keeping. Have PolyNome play 3 bars of click followed by 1 bar of silence, then 2 bars of click followed by 2 bars of silence. Or if you're really brave try one bar of click followed by 7 bars of silence. You just type in what you want to hear and PolyNome will play it for you.

When playing back the rates you specified in the Rates List PolyNome will play them with a sticking of your choice. Choose different sounds and volumes for the right and left hands, and choose to accent in different places.

For example, you could have PolyNome play 16th notes over a half note triplet click. The 16th notes can be heard as paradiddles between hi-hat and snare with every 3rd note accented. Click here for more information on PolyNome.

How to get your free PolyNome app: either follow this link or search for PolyNome in the Apps store where it will be available to download for free, worldwide, on 30 July 2013 only.

Rhythm-branded wallpaper

No Virtual Goodie Bag would be complete without a little something from Rhythm. Created exclusively for you, their Drum Icons wallpaper is suitable for smartphone and tablet, and desktop (MAC and PC).

Featuring Joey Jordison, Dave Grohl, Chad Smith, Travis Barker and Brann Dailor, it's the only wallpaper you'll ever need gracing your gadget.

Click here to download your free Rhythm magazine Drums Icons wallpaper for smartphone and tablet.

Or for desktop (MAC and PC) users, download your free Drum Icons wallpaper here.

Time + Space best-selling drum loops and hits - offer now expired

This 500MB+ collection of drum loops and hits, worth £24.95, has been compiled by Time+Space from ten best selling Zero-G and Big Fish Audio sample libraries. All samples in this pack are royalty free for you to use in your own productions!

Looking for acoustic drum sounds? Check out Big Fish Audio's Songwriter Drum Sessions, Funk Foundations and Retro Drums or Zero-G's LA Drums, Nu Metal and The London Sessions for drums that will fit comfortably into many genres of music.

For those of you looking for more of an analogue flavour, Zero-G's Modular Beats contains pure analogue drum loops, grooves and modular drum kits. For something with a bit more spice, dive into Beats From The East that combines authentic ethnic percussion with the latest technology to deliver beats with pure individuality.

Big Fish Audio's Metric: Odd Meter Drumloops is ideal for those who march to a different beat of the drum, or if you're searching for high-energy sounds Epic Drums II more than delivers the goods.

Click here to access your free samples bundle courtesy of Time + Space.

About Time+Space:

Time+Space has been supplying the creative industries for over 15 years, providing a huge choice of virtual instruments, effects plug-ins and samples for computer based music production. Their portfolio of world-leading brands include the multi-award winning Spectrasonics, Toontrack, iZotope, Synthogy, Rob Papen, Garritan and ProjectSAM.

Zero-G and Big Fish Audio are both true sample library pioneers with a combined industry experience of over 45 years. Their back catalogues each contain hundreds of sample collections spanning the whole gamut of musical genres.

Rhythm magazine flash sale 50 per cent off! - offer now expired

We wanted to make sure that everyone here could get their hands on some cheap Rhythm issues, so we've extended the Rhythm digital summer sale for all of you at the Drum Expo.

The price of all past issues of Rhythm magazine on Apple Newsstand and Google Play has dropped by 50 per cent, so whether you have an Apple device, an Android device, a PC, a Mac, a Desktop, or a Laptop - you can now enjoy Rhythm, digitally, wherever you are.

Our entire back catalogue on Apple Newsstand and Google play has been reduced in price by 50%. Grab some serious deals and complete your Rhythm collection, or just get that one issue you've had your eye on. Whatever the reason, make sure you take full advantage of these massive savings.

This offer has now ended.