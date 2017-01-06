Frankie Tontoh talks A-list gigs, theatre nightmares and channelling Gadd

To say Frankie Tontoh has had his fingers in a fair few musical pies is doing the experienced sticksman a huge disservice. Tontoh has a simply jaw-dropping CV.

Where to start? Well, how about with the reams of A-listers that he has backed up down the years. We’re talking Amy Winehouse, George Michael, Jack Bruce, Level 42 and many, many more.

He’s not just a session stalwart either, he is also an in-demand Musical Director with ten years as right hand man for Brit r’n’b hitmaker Craig David among his credits. On this gig he also successfully turned his hand to songwriting and arranging, skills that he has continued to work on and refine in the years since.

As Frankie himself tells us, he’s done just about everything bar playing cruise ships. So what does it take to be such an in-demand and versatile drummer? As he enjoyed some rare downtime in between touring commitments with his latest band, the funky as hell Brother Strut, we chatted with Frankie about his startling career and how you could follow in his path as a master of all trades.

You’ve had an incredibly diverse career, is that reflected in your musical upbringing?

“When I started playing my dad was a jazz fan so we had a lot of that in the house. I was influenced by a lot of fusion and all kinds of things. When I became a drummer I wanted to play everything. My hero was the guy that could play everything – Steve Gadd. I wanted that wide range of technical ability. I was influenced a lot by Gadd’s attitude and approach to playing. Playing different styles has always been in my aim. When I teach now I tell my students to broaden their horizons. If you limit yourself you will back yourself into a corner.”

My hero was the guy that could play everything – Steve Gadd. I wanted that wide range of technical ability.

Do you get a lot out of teaching?

“The students really inspire me. I’m now taking from them as well as them taking from me. One student asked me to tell him about the old timers and he would tell me about the Mike Mitchells and the younger guys. He sends me videos of all the younger cats and then I’ll say, ‘Check out John Robinson and Steve Jordan.’ I use the ideas I get from my teaching and apply them to my own playing, it’s a big part of my development. Teaching is really important to me.”

The ethos of learning and pushing yourself seems to be a centrepiece of your career

“When I started playing I thought I didn’t need lessons, I thought I could it myself. I felt like that until one day a friend asked if I knew what a paradiddle was and I didn’t. I just played by ear until that point. When I got into rudiments I realised there was a whole other world out there. Learning those helped me work out what was going on in the records I liked so much quicker. That advanced my playing and my vocabulary. I spent a few months learning out in Cuba. I love world music. Coming from Africa that is in my blood. I’ve done a lot of Cuban, Brazilian, funk, jazz, even reggae in the last few years. I try to cover it all because I like it all. It has helped in my development as a person, being able to appreciate every style and culture out there.”

Being a drummer and an MD was really tough when I started in terms of getting respect. It was a case of, ‘What do you know about harmony? You just hit things.’

How important is it to have that attitude of striving to learn new styles and improve?

"When I teach at ACM we touch on world music styles, we do a couple of weeks and then hopefully the students will carry it on off their own back. A lot of people aren’t exposed to this kind of thing, a lot of young drummers are one-dimensional, they’re either gospel or rock. A lot of players are bypassing a lot of information and history of drums. Steve Gadd, Jeff Porcaro, Billy Cobham, Stewart Copeland, these guys all did their research and listened to the music of the past. A lot of kids today are just listening to what is happening now. They don’t realise that Chris Coleman has listened to a whole variety of music to get the technical proficiency that he has. You can hear the history in his playing. Some people today are just into the fastest player or the most powerful.”

You mentioned MD-ing, is that a whole other ball game to being a session drummer?

“You need the respect of the artist. You will be hired and you have to put a band together. Being a drummer and an MD was really tough when I started in terms of getting respect. It was a case of, ‘What do you know about harmony? You just hit things.’ I was one of the early people to change that because I could play piano and I knew harmonies and musical theory. A big thing that will help Musical Directors is listening to music. I don’t stop listening to music. The ideas become second nature when you do that. I am constantly listening to all different types of music. I was Craig David’s MD for ten years. It was difficult to focus on drumming in that time. I was more of a bandleader. I became a musician, not just a drummer. I want to be a musician and I am a musician. I’m not saying my drummer went backwards but in became more of an arranger and that was great for me.”