Five reasons why Taylor Hawkins is a drum legend

Dave Grohl might have earned himself a tag as the nicest man in rock, but back in 1997 he had shown himself to be a pretty hard taskmaster when it came to finding a drummer that he could work with.

Grohl laid down the beats on the Foos debut album and then threw out the majority of William Goldsmith’s work on follow-up The Colour and Shape, choosing to re-record the beats himself.

So, when Taylor joined the Foos in ’97, there was no guarantee that he’d be getting comfortable at the drum stool. It’s testament to Taylor’s playing that a whopping 17 years later he’s not only still the band’s drummer, but he’s also an integral part of the Foos.