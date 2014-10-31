Drum greats heading to Ronnie Scott's in November

Dave Weckl, one of several drum heroes in London this month

Ronnie Scott's will once again host the great and the good of the jazz and fusion worlds in the coming months, with a host of events lined up.

On 5 November Chris Dave and the Drumheadz pay the famed club a visit. Tickets for the show are available priced £25-£40.

A week later on 12 November, Keith Carlock is the master at the kit as he appears with the Wayne Krantz Trio. You can snap up tickets from £20.

Harvey Mason is the next hero set for a show at Ronnie's, and in fact he's putting on a pair of shows. On 19 and 20 November Mason and his band will appear at the London club, with tickets starting at £25.

Multi-instrumentalist Nate Wood comes next on 23 November before the legendary Dave Weckl teams up with Yamaha for a clinic on 30 November.

For full details head to www.ronniescotts.co.uk.