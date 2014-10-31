Drum greats heading to Ronnie Scott's in November

Ronnie Scott's will once again host the great and the good of the jazz and fusion worlds in the coming months, with a host of events lined up.
On 5 November Chris Dave and the Drumheadz pay the famed club a visit. Tickets for the show are available priced £25-£40.
A week later on 12 November, Keith Carlock is the master at the kit as he appears with the Wayne Krantz Trio. You can snap up tickets from £20.
Harvey Mason is the next hero set for a show at Ronnie's, and in fact he's putting on a pair of shows. On 19 and 20 November Mason and his band will appear at the London club, with tickets starting at £25.
Multi-instrumentalist Nate Wood comes next on 23 November before the legendary Dave Weckl teams up with Yamaha for a clinic on 30 November.
For full details head to www.ronniescotts.co.uk.