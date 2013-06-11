Deep Purple talk rhythm sections

Classic rockers Deep Purple have been pioneering grooving hard rock since the late '60s, and in that time the engine room of the band has comprised drummer Ian Paice and bass player Roger Glover, and both can still be heard locking in on Purple's latest album, Now What?! We asked them their thoughts on what makes a great rhythm section.

Roger Glover: "A great drummer. When I first played with Paicey my first impression was that he was just fluid and effortless. Most drummers back then were metronomic, they were there to just keep time, where as Paicey wasn't like that. Not only did he keep time but the way he played was as much of the music as bass, guitar and keyboards. Very early on, it might have even been the first time that we played together, he had a word in my ear. He said, "By the way, I don't follow, I lead.' I said, 'Ah, got it.' I learnt very quickly to just tuck in with him. His feel is like no other drummer I've ever known."

Ian Paice: "An understanding, understanding each other's feel and there being a dominant and non-dominant partner. With Roger and I, Roger is happy to give me extra space, he might give me 20 percent so he has 30 percent and I have 70 percent. When I played with Glenn Hughes, he took us 50 percent and then some more because that's the way he plays and there's nothing wrong with that."

