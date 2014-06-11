Dave Lombardo joins Amen

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo is working on a new album with US punk metallers Amen.

Lombardo is currently recording with the Casey Chaos-led outfit, with Ross Robinson taking care of production duties.

"I am very proud to have been asked to be part of this amazing production with Casey Chaos and Ross Robinson. My career in thrash was created from my love of the punk genre. There is an excitement in this particular style of music that's vital for me. It's aggressive, honest and needed. I'm looking forward to performing with Amen before returning to Europe with PHILM in September."

Amen will be in the UK for a run of dates this summer, kicking off at Nottingham Rock City on 11 August.