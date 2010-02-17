Brady announces 30th anniversary snare

PRESS RELEASE: To celebrate 30 years of drum innovations, Australia's Brady Drums has introduced their limited edition 30th Anniversary Snare Drum.

This special instrument is handcrafted in Brady's famed block shell style construction from Australian Myrtle(Nothofagus Cunninghamii),a very dense eastern Australian timber species with an interlocked grain which can grow up to 55 meters (180 feet high).

Each 30th Anniversary snare drum is offered solely in a 14"x6.5" size and is adorned with a custom mother-of-pearl Brady badge. Only 30 drums are available worldwide and each shell isautographed inside by founder and master drum craftsman Chris Brady and serial-numbered with each year Brady has been making drums (i.e. "'1981", "1982", "1983", etc.).

Kelly Brady, who oversees the Company's US operations, says: "Brady Drum Company is proud to have been providing drummers with different and exclusive sounds from our piece of paradise 'down under' for three decades. Chris Brady's focus has always been on crafting unique musical instruments and we have never relied upon bold graphics or ostentatious aesthetics for our drums to stand out - it's all about the sound."

"Therefore, for our 30th anniversary, we felt it important that we continue our tradition of highlighting the subtle natural beauty in our Australian timbers to create an exclusive drum with understated elegance and truly a great voice."

To reserve one of the 30 snare drums, please contact your local Brady retailer.

For more information, visit Brady Drums' official site

Information taken from official press release

