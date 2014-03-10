Book a one-on-one lesson with Brian Frasier Moore

Brian Frasier Moore is heading to the UK next month, and you can take a lesson with the pop session superstar.

Mark Warburton will be hosting a special one-on-one teaching day with Brian Frasier Moore at his studio in Helmshore, Lancashire on Sunday 6 April.

Brian Frasier Moore, who's credits include Janet Jackson, Usher, Patti LeBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera and Madonna, will be in the UK on tour with Justin Timberlake.

Those who are interested in booking a lesson should contact Mark through his website www.markwarburtondrums.com or on Twitter @markwarbydrums.