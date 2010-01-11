6 career defining records of Ralph Salmins

Ralph played on just one track for the unpredictable Icelandic star, but it was the stunning hit It’s Oh So Quiet, a fabulously different big band confection. Ralph says, “It was all happening for me then.”

Ralph Salmins says:

“There’s a great story to this one. The session was at Angel Studios in Islington, just three hours from 10am to 1pm. I’d been doing a lot of jingles for [arranger] John Altman, but he also did pop things.

The chart was a bit unusual with the quiet waltz section where Bjork whispers and then the chorus, which is the big band shout-up. We played it down three or four times and it sounded great. We did a take, another take and then took a break.”

“We were still waiting for Bjork to arrive and she finally turned up at 12.50pm and the band was about to be broken up at 1pm. I remember being knocked out by how great she was – she just put it to bed straight away. She did a second take for safety, but I know that they used the first one that she did. Bjork is really quite a talent.”