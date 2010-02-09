6 career defining records of Blondie's Clem Burke

A seminal combination of punk swagger and classic American pop, Blondie reshaped late-’70s chart music thanks to Clem’s wild grooves and the pout of sometime Playboy Bunny Debbie Harry .

Clem Burke says:

“For the first Blondie record, we went to Plaza Sound Studios in New York, which is on top of Radio City Music Hall. It was the complete antithesis of a small, punky indie band going into some funky studio!”

“Plaza Sound was built to record classical concerts and soundtracks - it was vast, like the size of EMI Studio 2. We’d ride up and down the elevator with the dancers, the Radio City Rockettes, and we’d go up on the roof - we had the run of the place! Ramones recorded their first album there as well.”

“It was only the second time I’d been in a studio: the first time was when my high-school band won a battle of the bands on a New York radio station. I think the drumming on that album still stands up today: X-Offender is one of my all-time favourite Blondie tracks.”