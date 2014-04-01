5 great drummers in April's Rhythm

Bob Henrit was a well-travelled pop journeyman with the likes of Adam Faith’s Roulettes before he formed progressive rock outfit Argent with The Zombies’ Rod Argent. In this month’s Rhythm he discusses his fascinating and long career behind the drums for the ‘Hold Your Head Up’ stars as well as Leo Sayer, Roger Daltrey, Ringo Starr, The Kinks and Don McLean. In his time he also wrote drum reviews and owned his own London drum shop.

“The thing about being a drummer,” Bob wisely reveals, “Is that it’s not an apprenticeship for anything else except the drum industry… if you can broaden it to your advantage then you must.”