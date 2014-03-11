April issue of Rhythm on sale now!

This month we put you through the ultimate drumming boot camp as Thomas Lang blitzes your bad hits and whips your rudiments into shape in our huge cover feature.

Lang gives you an insight into how he became one of the world's most mind-blowing drummers and gives you the drills that you need to nail to become a drum god.

Plus: Visit Rhythm's YouTube or pick up our digital edition for video lessons from Thomas!

INTERVIEWED

Beanie (Rudimental)

Jason Bittner picks his essential albums

Neil Peart on drum solos

Carl Palmer, Jose Pasillas, Bill Ward and Will Calhoun talk art!

Tommy Lee on the final days of Mötley Crüe

Jeremy Spencer (Five Finger Death Punch)

Chris Adler (Lamb of God)

Kenny Aronoff of honouring The Beatles

Steve Gorman recalls a Black Crowes hit

Plus: The latest part of our hybrid drumming series

REVIEWED

C&C Player Date II drum kit

Sabian Cymbal Vote winning cymbals

Odery Custom snare drums

Roland Handsonic

Toontrack Rock Factory sample pack

Leiva cajon

LEARN

Learn how to play '50,000 Unstoppable Watts' by Clutch, The Beatles classic 'Twist and Shout' and 'The Way I Tend To Be' by Frank Turner. Plus there's all of your favourite regular lessons from Pete Riley, Jason Bowld, Colin Woolway and more.

WIN

Win a set of custom ACS Pro17 moulded ear plugs with £139

All this and more in the April issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand.