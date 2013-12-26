12 days of Xmas: Rhythm's 2013 Highlights

What a year it’s been in gear! Where to even start? Well, Tama’s new top-end series, the Star series, gained the coveted Rhythm five-star review in the May 2013 issue. We were similarly impressed with DW’s new Design Series kit in December. But also along the way there was Chequerplate’s eye-catching LED Series, Liberty Drums’ maple shell pack, Crush Drums MIA-award winning Sublime E3 Maple kit, the Sonor Prolite, and a striking one-off drumset of maple and acrylic hybrid shells from SJC Custom. The Mapex Black Panther Widow kit came highly rated from our team of expert gear reviewers, and we also got an eye-ful of Premier’s Nicko McBrain’s signature snares with Spitfire markings! In terms of hardware we’ve had a couple of great new pedals including the Gibraltar G-Class pedal, plenty of percussive treats including cajons and Natal’s fibregrass congas. We’ve had snares galore, and new cymbals from Zildjian (A series), Paiste (Precision series), Sabian (AAX V-Crashes) and more. In fact, if it was new gear and it was out this year, you can bet our reviewers cast their discerning expert eyes over it all – and we look forward to doing the same with new gear in 2014!