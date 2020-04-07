Drum Channel is giving away 1000 free 30-day subscriptions

Drum Channel - the online drum school founded by DW’s Don Lombardi - is offering some relief for drummers stuck inside during the lockdown period by giving away 1000 free 30-day trial subscriptions.

The site, which features a ton of lessons and course with drumming legends, scheduled live lessons and playalong tracks, usually costs $10 per-month, with no free trial (although it does offer a 90-day money-back guarantee), making this a rare opportunity to bask in some of the best-quality drum tuition available for free!

A message from Don Lombardi posted to the website says, “It seems like just yesterday we went to rehearsal, played a live show and enjoyed life to the fullest. How things have changed. Drum Channel has always, and will always, be there for our drumming community, through the good times and the bad.

To start, Drum Channel is giving away 1,000 memberships to our global community. These memberships include 30-days of unlimited access to all the content in our vault: Lessons, Courses, Secrets from the Pros and more. Legends await you inside: Chad Smith, Abe Laboriel JR., Stewart Copeland, Sheila E., Gregg Bissonette, Terry Bozzio, Mick Fleetwood, Charlie Watts, Thomas Pridgen, Thomas Lang and over 100 more.

Get your free membership while they last, and share with your drummer friends & family. We’ll get through this, together.

Stay safe, Don Lombardi"

To claim your free trial (while 'stocks' last!), simply visit Drum Channel and sign up.