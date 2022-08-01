Drone alone: Thomann captures an internal fly-by of its German distro centre - and it's absolutely massive

Retail giant's logistics flex is well worth a watch

Thomann is one of the world's biggest music retailers - the amazon of European music making, as many style them - but the sheer scale of the firm's distribution efforts might not be immediately evident from your box-on-doorstep perspective.

Luckily, then, it's just released this internal fly-by of its despatch entre in operation and, apart from the advanced drone handling - hats off there, by the way - the main thing to take away is the size of the operation, with more than a shade of secret India Jones storage facility (ask your dad) on show.

The facility is in Treppendorf, Bavaria where the company, which is still family-owned, was founded in 1954 but Hans Thomann Sr.

