Download Serato Play for free: learn to DJ and save your lockdown house party

‘Playing out’ might be out of the question right now, but there’s no reason that you can’t DJ at home, and perhaps even stream a set or two. And if you want to get behind the decks for the first time, the good news is that Serato is letting you download its Serato Play DJ software for free for the whole of May.

Offering what’s described as a “fully-featured option for DJing with just your laptop,” Serato Play enables you to mix tracks and use EQ, effects and filters. There’s also the obligatory crossfader, plus pitch and gain controls and the all-important sync function. As well as being able to mix using your own tracks, you can also use streamed music Tidal and Soundcloud.

If you want to be able to cue tracks in your headphones but don’t have a suitable audio interface you can do it with a headphone splitter cable that splits the audio between cue and master.

“We felt that giving away Serato Play for free in May would give our community something fun and useful to learn” said Young Ly, CEO Serato.

“On that note, we also recently launched keepingbusy.serato.com with that very thing in mind. It’s all about inspirational content, how-to guides, epic deals, giveaways, and much more to help you get through.”