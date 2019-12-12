Download IK Multimedia’s $100 Black 76 compressor plugin for free!

A free compressor plugin is great, but when it's an emulation of the Urei/Universal Audio 1176 limiting amplifier, one of the most iconic hardware compressors of them all, it's even better.

This is what you'll get if you download IK Multimedia’s Black 76 plugin. The standard price is $99.99, but Audio Plugin Deals is currently letting you have it for nothing.

Like the hardware 1176, this is a feedback FET compressor with four ratios (plus the 'all buttons in' mode), attack times from 20-800 microseconds and release times from 50-1100ms.

As we noted in our Black 76 review , it sounds remarkably like the real thing, capturing all of its fabulous bite and distortion. The plugin also adds in a useful mid/side option for advanced stereo mixing.