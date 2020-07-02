Download IK Multimedia’s $100 AmpliTube Metal software for free: heavy guitar amps and effects for all

IK Multimedia has another free software giveaway for subscribers of its newsletter, and if you’re a fan of heavy guitar tones, you’re in particularly good luck.

AmpliTube Metal is described as “the ultimate distortion powerhouse,” and comes with 48 gear models. These include modern and vintage high-gain amps and cabinets, stompboxes and rack effects.

Specifically, you’ll find models of the ProCo RAT, Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi, Digitech Whammy, several vintage BOSS effects, Randall Warhead, Peavey 5150 and the Mesa/Boogie Triple Rectifier, among others.