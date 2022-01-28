Doug Rogers on Forbidden Planet, EastWest's newest synth instrument: "This is not a traditional synth, the world doesn't need another one of those"

Gear Expo 2022: Doug Rogers took time out to have a chat with our very own Matt Mullen to discuss the latest products to be released from EastWest in 2022.

Big news is that Hollywood Orchestra has had an overhaul with the new Opus Edition, built from the ground up on the company's brand new Opus engine, released last year.

Also in the offing and perhaps the most intriguing is a brand new hybrid synth called Forbidden Planet, which dispenses with the more traditional approach to synthesis. Instead, embarking on a new frontier in sound design.

Check out the full interview for all this and more news from EastWest in the video below.