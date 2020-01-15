Don't do a Ghosn, Yamaha Music warns

We interrupt this NAMM 2020 coverage for an important safety announcement.

Yamaha Music has issued this urgent notice: please do not climb into our musical instrument cases.

The warning, posted on twitter like all the most important info these days, is in response to a mini-craze of “playing Ghosn” in which participants mimic the actions of fugitive Nissan ex-boss Carl Ghosn, who recently evaded Japanese justice by fleeing the country in a large flight case.

Steady now: a baby in a guitar case. (Image credit: Twitter)

Accounts vary, and Ghosn himself has refused to confirm the details, but it’s believed the fleeing executive hid in a speaker box that was too large for the Kansai International Airport’s X-ray machines - not, sadly, the double-bass case first reported.

“We won’t mention the reason," said Yamaha Wind Stream demurely, "but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it.”

Ghosn, currently on the run in Lebanon, couldn't be reached for comment.