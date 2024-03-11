Does Slipknot’s broken drumstick photo confirm that Eloy Casagrande is their new drummer?

Slipknot have shared their first update relating to the subject of who might be replacing Jay Weinberg as the band’s drummer with a photo of a broken Promark drumstick.

It’s the first time the band has addressed the subject since Weinberg’s abrupt firing in November 2023, leading to further speculation that now-former Sepultura drummer, Eloy Casagrande will serve as Weinberg’s replacement.

The photo, simply captioned “Rehearsal”, shows a broken ProMark stick lying on the studio floor. ProMark is, of course, one of the largest and longest-running drumstick manufacturers — indeed, late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison had a signature stick with the brand — and Eloy Casagrande is also a key profiled artist on the ProMark roster.

In 2020, Casagrande appeared in a promotional video/interview for ProMark, even unknowingly giving us a glimpse of the potential future by donning an aviation/boiler suit for the shoot.

In the photo posted by Slipknot, the distinctive ProMark black banding is visible, however the model number is facing away from the lens. According to ProMark (part of the D’Addario family of brands including Evans heads and PureSound snare wires, which Casagrande also uses), Casagrande’s weapon of choice is a beefy ProMark Classic 5B hickory model with an oval wood tip, which seems to match the stick proportions in the photo.

The latest update in Slipknot’s drummer saga comes after Casagrande — previously thought to be on board with Sepultura for the band’s farewell tour — announced his departure from the Brazilian metal veterans last month.

Suicidal Tendencies drummer, Greyson Nekrutman has stepped in to fill the Sepultura role, meanwhile, Jay Weinberg (who was playing with Suicidal Tendencies spin-off, Infectious Grooves) has now been confirmed as having joined Suicidal Tendencies. Confused? We think it’s pretty clear that Eloy Casagrande is the new drummer in Slipknot.