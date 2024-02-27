Sepultura announces drummer Eloy Casagrande’s exit from the band, naming Greyson Nekrutman as his replacement, while Casagrande promises to “See you soon on the road!” as Slipknot rumours ramp up

Earlier today, metal veterans Sepultura announced the departure of drummer Eloy Casagrande from the band after 13 years. The news comes as Sepultura are about to begin their Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour, further fuelling rumours that Casagrande will himself replace Jay Weinberg as the drummer in Slipknot. At the same time, Sepultura unveiled Suicidal Tendencies drummer, Greyson Nekrutman as their new timekeeper, while Jay Weinberg has just begun a stint with Suicidal Tendencies spin-off, Infectious Grooves, meaning we’re now in a full-blown game of musical metal drum thrones!

Sepultura’s statement is accompanied by the caption, “Welcome @greyson_nekrutman to Sepultura who replaces @eloycasagrande who has decided to leave Sepultura. Greyson’s first shows with us starts March 1 as we kick off the Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour."

However, the band goes into further detail about Casagrande’s decision to leave the band, saying, “February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project,”

“The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.”

Eloy Casagrande has since made a statement of his own via social media, where he calls his time in the band “one of the best experiences of my life” while also thanking the band and crew members.

He continues “Maybe for the band’s fans it doesn’t make sense at this point, but decisions needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come.

“We are made of choices and they are not always easy. My departure will never erase my respect and gratitude to the band. Fortunately, there is much more to come. I hope to continue making lots of music and art. See you soon on the road!”

Meanwhile, Greyson Nekrutman — who first came to global attention with his stellar jazz chops via a series of videos on Drumeo, and joined Suicidal Tendencies in April 2023 — expressed his joy at joining Sepultura, following a teaser post to his Instagram Story last week, showing a broken drumstick accompanied with the caption “You will all know why soon.”

“Today I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour.

“To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement. Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavours.

“I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage. Here's to the new chapters we'll write together, to the stages we'll conquer, and to the powerful music we'll unleash upon the world.”

So far, there’s been no official word from Casagrande or Slipknot as to whether or not the Brazilian powerhouse will be taking over in the role left by Weinberg, who was abruptly dismissed from the band last October.