DJ/producer Martin Garrix signs on as a JBL global ambassador, as the audio brand says that they have a “shared passion for creating fun and happy moments”

DJ and producer Martin Garrix has signed on to become a global brand ambassador for audio brand JBL.

JBL says that the parties have a “shared passion for creating fun and happy moments,” and the star will be the face of upcoming campaigns and live performances. Garrix will also collaborate with JBL on product launches.

“JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador,” said Garrix. “I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

“We have seen how Martin’s enthusiasm, excitement and essential energy sparks huge crowds into the highest levels of joy in life,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “At JBL, we create and share the same values by providing experiences and the best sound that connects people throughout the world.

“We are delighted to have Martin as an ambassador. He brings an energy that will connect with and excite our JBL fans around the world and we can’t wait to see this partnership flourish.”