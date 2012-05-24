Traktor Pro 2.5 now available

Announced last month, Native Instruments' Traktor Pro 2.5 DJ software has now gone on sale. This adds Remix Decks, each of which has 64 slots and can contain loops, one-shot samples and complete tracks.

There's also compatibility with the new Traktor Kontrol F1, which is designed specifically to take advantage of the Remix Decks.

The upgrade to Traktor Pro 2.5 is free for owners of Traktor Pro 2. The full version costs $89/€79.

Native Instruments Traktor Pro 2.5 press release

Native Instruments today announced the availability of TRAKTOR PRO 2.5. This latest version introduces the innovative Remix Decks™, giving access to a powerful loop suite made up of 64 slots, each able to hold loops, one-shot samples or even tracks.

DJs can control up to four Remix Decks™ at once and save their work as an entire Remix Set™. To help DJs get started with the new technology, Native Instruments are giving away a selection of Remix Sets™, many of which were prepared by renowned artists. The free content, which amounts to 1.4 GB in total and covers a diverse selection of genres, is available to all users once they register TRAKTOR PRO 2.5.

Users of any TRAKTOR Generation 2 product will receive a free upgrade to the new 2.5 version. It also comes bundled with any TRAKTOR hardware, including TRAKTOR KONTROL F1 - set to hit stores worldwide on May 30th.

TRAKTOR KONTROL F1 was designed specifically to control the Remix Decks™ and provides full and tactile control over the new feature, benefiting from seamless bi-directional software-hardware integration and offering full visual feedback through the multi-colored LED pads.

Traktor Pro 2.5 can also be bought individually from the NI Online Shop, and costs $89 / 79 € / 7800 YEN. All owners of TRAKTOR PRO 2, TRAKTOR SCRATCH PRO 2, TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 and TRAKTOR KONTROL S4 will receive TRAKTOR PRO 2.5 as a free update.

A brand-new TRAKTOR KONTROL F1 performance video with techno explorer Stewart Walker is now available at YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-N0Mt6eLHes

Additional information on TRAKTOR PRO 2.5 and KONTROL F1 is available at www.native-instruments.com/traktor