The week in mixes: 22 November

This edition of MusicRadar's weekly round up of DJ sets and mix podcasts takes in cutting-edge grime, sleazy house, hip hop, unseasonal sun-drenched jams and more. Enjoy.

Logos - Fact mix

London-based grime producer Logos has just released his excellent debut album, Cold Mission, on Keysound. He follows it with this mix for Fact, which acts like something of a guided tour through the highlights of the current instrumental grime resurgence that's happening in the UK. It's like a who's who of a scene that's currently churning out some of the most exciting electronic music going.

Listen to and download Logos' Fact mix

Jackmaster - Mastermix 2013

In the run up to the label's 10th anniversary, Glasgow-based Numbers affiliate Jackmaster has shared his second annual Mastermix. In the space of just over an hour and a half, the mix packs in loads of forthcoming material from a host of UK producers, alongside plenty of classic dancefloor cuts from the last few years. This one's guaranteed to start your weekend off on the right foot.

Bicep - Hot Tub Slamz

For fans of classic house music, UK duo Bicep's Feel My Bicep blog is one of the most essential things on the internet. The pair of DJs and producers really know their stuff when it comes to the history of house music, and are an ever-reliable source of recommendations for new music from upcoming artists. Unsurprisingly then, this latest mix from the pair is a brilliantly fun affair, packing loads of upbeat, sleazy house jams into the space of its hour duration.

Madlib - BBC Radio 1 mix

We're sort of bending our own rules with this one, as Madlib's BBC guest spot was actually broadcast last Thursday night (so seven and a half days ago.) We'll forgive ourselves, as it's Madlib we're talking about - undoubtedly one of the finest hip-hop DJs and beatmakers of the 21st Century. This guest mix is absolutely rammed with unreleased oddities, new tracks and collaborative cuts that'll probably never see a release.

Listen to Madlib's BBC Radio mix

Giles Peterson - Live from Dimensions Festival

With December creeping up on us, it is - at least where we are in the UK - starting to get horrendously cold outside. Fortunetely, this set from Brownswood boss and radio institution Giles Peterson, recorded late summer at Dimensions Festival in Croatia and uploaded by Red Bull Music Academy, is a decent aural approximation of sunshine.

Listen to Giles Peterson's Dimensions set