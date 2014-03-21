The Scenthesizer allows DJs to mix fragrances with music

We're getting close to 1 April, but we're not there yet, so we're going to have to assume that The Scenthesizer - a new technology that was originally conceived by Heineken - is for real.

We're told that this "allows DJs to control the diffusion of specially curated fragrances that sync with the varying moods of their set". Apparently, scent can be broken down into top, middle and bass notes, and these can be combined to create 'compositions of smells', if you will.

It's all explained in the very earnest video above, which refers - rather brilliantly - to things called scent cannons. Could this be the next big thing in DJing, or do you think the idea stinks?