Reloop Jockey 3 Remix announced

Image 1 of 3 "Dedicated sample volume control on all layers." Reloop Jockey 3 Remix face Image 2 of 3 "Powerful live controls for Sample Mode and Remix Mode." Reloop Jockey 3 Remix side Image 3 of 3 "Tri-Colour LED cue pad section to indicate which mode is active." Reloop Jockey 3 Remix angle

Check out the video above to see DJ Angelo demonstrate the features of the brand new Reloop Jockey 3 Remix controller.

Now supporting all the advanced features of Traktor Pro 2 and featuring tri-colour RGB pads todifferentiate between the different modes. It's shipping with Traktor Pro LE at asuggested UK retail of £524.99.

Reloop Jockey 3 Remix press release

Reloop Jockey 3 Remix Get Ready to Remix

Henley Designs are delighted to announce details for the latest edition of the award-winning Jockey 3 ME DJ controller; the Jockey 3 Remix.

As the name suggests, this controller is aimed at advanced Traktor PRO users who want to elevate their mix to the next level by taking full advantage of the live sampling, remixing and spectacular effects manipulation thesoftware offers. All of the Jockey 3 ME's popular features, such as the high-quality manufacturing, 24-bit Burr-Brown audio interface, high-resolution jog wheels and stand-alone mixer function, have also been kept.

Thanks to a unique mapping developed by Reloop's experienced team, though the new layout remains notably clutter-free and well defined, the new performance section of the Jockey 3 Remix, with intelligent tri-colour LED illumination, actually offers users access to three different 'modes' that will push the boundaries of any DJ performance...

1. Track Deck Mode.

In this mode you have total control over all important deck features like playback, cue/loop or effect control. And with the new dedicated beat-jump buttons, you can jump to an appropriate beat faster than ever before.

2. Sample Mode

In Sample Mode (blue illumination), it is possible to access all of a sample deck's important parameters without having to switch the deck. This way you can quickly record, load or trigger samples. In Sample Mode, samples can be scratched, filtered and modulated like any other track. Moreover, you will always have a lock on volume control thanks to the sample deck volume dial - no matter which deck you find yourself on.

3. Remix Mode

The Remix Mode (green illumination) is basically a playground for creative mixers and will give pleasure to all effect lovers. The Jockey 3 Remix is the first controller on the market that can combine powerful effect combos with the push of a button; allowing for easy and intuitive modulation via the jog-wheels, pitch faders or line faders. Dramatic build-ups in a track can now be realized in no time at all.

The independent Roll & Mash modes are accessed in the same way as these more advanced modes, and they can be used to either chop up a track or re-trigger it on-the-fly in an easy way - giving you more time to focus on the wider performance.

The Jockey 3 Remix: a new standard in DJ control.

The Jockey 3 Remix will be shown for the first time at MixMove 2013. Product will be available soon after.

SRP £524.99