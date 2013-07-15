New Traktor Kontrol X1 mk2 adds touch control

Image 1 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 Image 2 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 B Image 3 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 C Image 4 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 D Image 5 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 E Image 6 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 F Image 7 of 7 NI Traktor Kontrol X1 MK2 G

Native Instruments has announced the Traktor Kontrol X1 mk2, a new version of its compact decks and effects controller.

This has a similar design to its predecessor, but adds features such as touch-sensitive Browse and Loop encoders, 7-segment displays and LEDs for visual feedback, and - most notably - a multi-purpose touch strip for added tactile control.

Have a look at the Traktor Kontrol X1 mk2 in action in the video above and check out the press release below. It'll cost you $229/€199, with customers receiving a $50/€50 NI e-voucher when they register the product.

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol X1 mk2 press release

Native Instruments unveils redesigned DJ performance controller for TRAKTOR PRO 2

Berlin, July 09, 2013 - Native Instruments today announced the updated TRAKTOR KONTROL X1, a new version of the compact and highly popular decks and effects controller. With the same size and robust product design as the original controller, the TRAKTOR KONTROL X1's new features include touch- sensitive Browse and Loop encoders, 7-segment displays and LEDs for visual feedback, and an innovative multi-purpose touch strip for added tactile control. When combined with TRAKTOR PRO, KONTROL X1 MK2 delivers plug-and-play physical control over 2 track decks and 2 freely assignable TRAKTOR FX units - with or without the use of turntables or CDJs.

TRAKTOR KONTROL X1 MK2 allows direct control over playback, browse, cue, sync and loop functionality, and now introduces a button for dedicated Flux mode access. This allows fast and fluid cue point juggling and effects looping without the worry of losing phase or sync during performance. Quality RGB back- lit buttons, LED, and 7-segment displays provide precise visual feedback even in the darkest conditions. The effects section features 8 high-resolution potentiometers with buttons to match, and allows simultaneous control of all parameters on two (three in chained mode) TRAKTOR effects units.

The most significant new addition is a multi-purpose touch strip that delivers physical command over track position, pitch bend, and effects. Actions such as nudging, needle dropping, track seeking or setting loop length are now possible through simple finger swiping for customizable tactile control over these parameters in TRAKTOR PRO 2. Equally powerful with an all-digital DJ setup or in combination with TRAKTOR SCRATCH PRO 2, the touch strip relieves the need to manually adjust turntables or CDJs. LED indicators help DJs keep track of the assigned parameter without having to look at the computer screen.

The new TRAKTOR KONTROL X1 MK2 hardware now provides even more dedicated control over TRAKTOR PRO 2. Advanced Browse and Loop encoders respond to touch, providing direct access to different views and functions in TRAKTOR PRO 2. Touching the Browse encoder automatically switches to the full-sized Browser view, while touching the Loop encoders instantly activates key change and tempo. Furthermore, the touch strip also interprets deck functions based on status. When playback is stopped, the strip is assigned to track seeking or needle dropping. When playback is enabled, pitch bend becomes active.

Designed with premium-grade materials, the sleek new TRAKTOR KONTROL X1 MK2 is both robust and compact, offering DJs an effective and creative one-stop solution in any setting. The supplementary TRAKTOR KONTROL STAND is also available separately and elevates the unit to standard mixer height.

TRAKTOR KONTROL X1 MK2 will be available at retailers worldwide and at the NI Online Shop for $229 / 199 € / 20,800 ¥.

All X1 customers receive a personal $50 / 50 € / ¥ 5000 e-voucher delivered by email upon registration of the X1 hardware.