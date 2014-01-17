NAMM 2014: Mixvibes unveils Cross 3

NAMM 2014: French developer Mixvibes has unveiled a new update for its flagship desktop DJing application Cross.

The headline feature of Cross 3 is the integration of HD video mixing within the main interface. The full version of the software now features a pair of HD video decks, along with 35 video transitions and 18 visual effects. There's also a video sample deck, allowing users to live sample and edit video.

The update isn't entirely VJ-focussed, however. Cross 3 also adds coloured waveforms, which depict the high, low and mid frequencies of the playing track. The EQs have also been revamped, offering a new setting modelled on Pioneer's DJM mixers.

For the full lowdown on the updates, check out the press release below or visit Mixvibes to try a demo.

Cross 3 is available now priced at 109.99€/$129.99/£89.99, while the streamlined Cross DJ is available for 44.99€/$49.99/£34.99. Version 3 is a free update for all current users.

Mixvibes Cross 3 press release

Mixvibes introduces Cross 3, its new flagship Mac/PC software bringing major video features, frequency colored waveforms and more.

Full video system

Video is a fantastic way to make a DJ set more exciting. Cross 3 can be used to simply playback video clips or go more experimental. DJs can choose their level of complexity, take control of the video mixing or let the software do it automatically ­ so that it follows the music.

2 full­featured audio/video players

Large video output bar

Mixer and effects can control only video, only audio or both at the same time

HD external output from the computer's display port

35 video transitions and 18 video effects

Video output recording

Sync videos to any of your tracks

Cross allows you to put up a proper show with synced visuals... with the flexibility of live selection that DJs love. It's easy: prepare a few video clips, and play them on top of all your tracks.

Load audio and video separately

Sync the BPM of the video to the audio

Save audio/video combos in one click

Video for every DJ

We believe that DJs should try video mixing. Therefore, the core video features are now available in all 3 versions of Cross for Mac/PC: Cross DJ Free, Cross DJ and Cross. Make no mistake, Cross is a DJ software with powerful video features, not a VJ software.

World's first video sampler

For the first time in a DJ software, Cross gives you two 4­pad video samplers:

Easily add VJ loops to your mix

Hot video sampling: sample any part of the video playing in the deck

Edit video content straight into Cross with the sampler: no need for third party software

Save your video sample banks

Put your own content in Cross & record your set

Live webcam input: display live footage from the party

Titler: add text or images to the output

Record video mixes

Frequency colored waveforms

Cross 3 introduces the long awaited Frequency colored waveform feature. We've redesigned the waveform to display low, mid and high frequencies. The track's structure and energy becomes much more understandable. It's like seeing inside the sound. 3 modes are available: Legacy (Yellow + Red), Nexus (Blue) and Spectrum (multicolor.)

New EQs and Apple Lossless + WMA support

New EQ preset, modelled on the classic DJM series: turn your controller into a club standard mixer

Support for Apple Lossless & WMA formats

Cross, a more attractive package than ever

Cross now offers the full package of modern DJ software: colored waveforms, 4 decks, sampler, key detection, effects, MIDI, CDJ & Vinyl control, iOS remote and more. But Cross even has a few unique tricks of its own:

Advanced video playback and video sampling

Rekordbox sync: allows every DJs to use his Cross collection on club standard CDJs

Open product: works with any hardware and any software

Whether you're a club DJ who seeks perfect integration with Pioneer systems, a user wanting to add video to his sets or you're simply tired of closed DJ system, give Cross a try by downloading the free version today. It's time to switch.

Available in 3 versions:

Cross DJ Free:

2 decks + mixer

Video mixing

iOS remote support

iTunes support

Cross DJ adds:

MIDI control

Rekordbox sync

4 decks & samplers

Snap, Quantize & Slip

Key detection

Cross adds: