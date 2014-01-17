NAMM 2014: Mixvibes unveils Cross 3

NAMM 2014: French developer Mixvibes has unveiled a new update for its flagship desktop DJing application Cross.
The headline feature of Cross 3 is the integration of HD video mixing within the main interface. The full version of the software now features a pair of HD video decks, along with 35 video transitions and 18 visual effects. There's also a video sample deck, allowing users to live sample and edit video.
The update isn't entirely VJ-focussed, however. Cross 3 also adds coloured waveforms, which depict the high, low and mid frequencies of the playing track. The EQs have also been revamped, offering a new setting modelled on Pioneer's DJM mixers.
For the full lowdown on the updates, check out the press release below or visit Mixvibes to try a demo.
Cross 3 is available now priced at 109.99€/$129.99/£89.99, while the streamlined Cross DJ is available for 44.99€/$49.99/£34.99. Version 3 is a free update for all current users.
Mixvibes Cross 3 press release
Mixvibes introduces Cross 3, its new flagship Mac/PC software bringing major video features, frequency colored waveforms and more.
Full video system
Video is a fantastic way to make a DJ set more exciting. Cross 3 can be used to simply playback video clips or go more experimental. DJs can choose their level of complexity, take control of the video mixing or let the software do it automatically so that it follows the music.
- 2 fullfeatured audio/video players
- Large video output bar
- Mixer and effects can control only video, only audio or both at the same time
- HD external output from the computer's display port
- 35 video transitions and 18 video effects
- Video output recording
Sync videos to any of your tracks
Cross allows you to put up a proper show with synced visuals... with the flexibility of live selection that DJs love. It's easy: prepare a few video clips, and play them on top of all your tracks.
- Load audio and video separately
- Sync the BPM of the video to the audio
- Save audio/video combos in one click
Video for every DJ
We believe that DJs should try video mixing. Therefore, the core video features are now available in all 3 versions of Cross for Mac/PC: Cross DJ Free, Cross DJ and Cross. Make no mistake, Cross is a DJ software with powerful video features, not a VJ software.
World's first video sampler
For the first time in a DJ software, Cross gives you two 4pad video samplers:
- Easily add VJ loops to your mix
- Hot video sampling: sample any part of the video playing in the deck
- Edit video content straight into Cross with the sampler: no need for third party software
- Save your video sample banks
Put your own content in Cross & record your set
- Live webcam input: display live footage from the party
- Titler: add text or images to the output
- Record video mixes
Frequency colored waveforms
Cross 3 introduces the long awaited Frequency colored waveform feature. We've redesigned the waveform to display low, mid and high frequencies. The track's structure and energy becomes much more understandable. It's like seeing inside the sound. 3 modes are available: Legacy (Yellow + Red), Nexus (Blue) and Spectrum (multicolor.)
New EQs and Apple Lossless + WMA support
- New EQ preset, modelled on the classic DJM series: turn your controller into a club standard mixer
- Support for Apple Lossless & WMA formats
Cross, a more attractive package than ever
Cross now offers the full package of modern DJ software: colored waveforms, 4 decks, sampler, key detection, effects, MIDI, CDJ & Vinyl control, iOS remote and more. But Cross even has a few unique tricks of its own:
- Advanced video playback and video sampling
- Rekordbox sync: allows every DJs to use his Cross collection on club standard CDJs
- Open product: works with any hardware and any software
Whether you're a club DJ who seeks perfect integration with Pioneer systems, a user wanting to add video to his sets or you're simply tired of closed DJ system, give Cross a try by downloading the free version today. It's time to switch.
Available in 3 versions:
Cross DJ Free:
- 2 decks + mixer
- Video mixing
- iOS remote support
- iTunes support
Cross DJ adds:
- MIDI control
- Rekordbox sync
- 4 decks & samplers
- Snap, Quantize & Slip
- Key detection
Cross adds:
- Video output
- Full video features
- Video sampling
- CDJ control (HID)
- Vinyl control (DVS)