NAMM 2012: Numark iDJ Pro iPad mixing controller

NAMM 2012: Numark's first iOS DJing controller, the iDJ Live, was fun but a little basic. However, the company's new iDJ Pro looks like it might be a more serious proposition.

Designed with a slot for your iPad in the centre, iDJ Live integrates seamlessly with Aloriddim's djay app and enables you to combine 'real' and touchscreen control. It also works with other Core MIDI-enabled apps.

Find out more below or on the Numark website.

Numark iDJ Pro product information

Party with the power of your iPad.

Deck out your iPad for some serious mixing. iDJ Pro from Numark is a professional DJ controller that expands your iPad's touch interface, seamlessly integrating with Algoriddim's djay for iPad app to form a completely new DJ experience. iDJ Pro features a sleek, brushed aluminum casing and is equipped with all the professional controls you expect, plus some design features and capabilities that will inspire brand-new surges of creativity.

The seamless mix

Combining the industry-leading design of Numark DJ controllers with the power of your iPad and Algoriddim's djay app, iDJ Pro puts a 30-pin dock for iPad at the center of its traditional dual-platter setup, giving you access to your iPad's touchscreen alongside an expanded layout of physical controls: touch-sensitive platters, large die-cast aluminum volume knobs, a dedicated music-library scroll knob, plus hot cues, looping, pitch and effect controls. Once your iPad is docked, a latching door provides total, seamless integration, giving you an intuitive, flexible and powerful DJ system.

DJ with Airplay

Thanks to your iPad's wireless capability, you'll have access to virtually any song instantly. iDJ Pro empowers you with access to the cloud, allowing you to download tracks and have them pumping in seconds. iDJ Pro is fully integrated with Algoriddim's popular djay for iPad app and can work with other Core MIDI-enabled apps. It's also AirPlay compatible, giving you the flexibility to blast your set wirelessly through AirPlay speakers. iDJ Pro comes ready to party with professional microphone and external device inputs as well as balanced XLR master outputs.

Get your iPad in the mix with iDJ Pro from Numark.