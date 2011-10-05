Loopmasters adds new DJ Mixtools titles

PRESS RELEASE: DJ Mixtools from Loopmasters is a new concept for forward-thinking DJs and live artists. Imagine buying a track but then being able to separate that track into its key elements and having royalty-free access to remix, effect, chop and loop the parts in your own individual style to create an exciting and refreshing new mix.

MIX FX V1 is a great collection of DJ FX, Long Evolving Gated Effects, Builds, Rises, Booms, Crashes, Deep Chords, Echo FX and Impacts which Producers and DJs alike will find invaluable in the Mix, or to make tracks with in the studio.

In-house Loopmasters producer ANDY LEE who is know internationally by his CENTRAL AVENUE alias is one of the UK's foremost DEEP & SOULFUL HOUSE producers is proud to bring a selection of four brand new royalty free tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set.

Loopmasters producer UTKU S who is know internationally for his fantastic sounding and technical productions has created a unique and exclusive collection of FRENCH ELECTRO HOUSE tracks which are broken down into progressive stems allowing you to mix, remix, loop and add that ultra-cool groove element to your set.

Taking inspiration from the big room sounds of DJs and producers like AXWELL, INGOSSO and STEVE ANGELO etc SWEDISH HOUSE Vol 3 features four tracks broken down into progressive stems covering drum grooves, percussion tops, synths, effect builds, breakdowns and drops providing the tools to lift Dj sets and productions in this popular style. Dipping into styles including ELECTRO HOUSE, PROGRESSIVE and TRIBAL HOUSE with elements that could easily provide the backbone of a new production or that something special to elevate a MAIN ROOM DJ SET.

DUBSTEP Vol. 2 gives you four tracks of delicious Dubstep sounds, mixed and mastered into club ready track elements. Labels like SLUDGE RECORDS and ROTTEN RECORDINGS have inspired Dom Kane in creating these awesome DJ Tracks, as well asinspiringDJs toexperimentwith stems and lock grooves and to re-define the art of DJ mix.

Progressive House and Tech volume 2 is the latest in our Mixtools series and fuses the sounds of the Progressive House movement of late, with the Tech sound that has been at the forefront of dance music for the last year - and presents 4 brand new tracks which have been created for DJs and Producers to Mix and Mash in new and exciting ways.

TECH HOUSE Vol. 3 gives you four tracks of delicious Tech House sounds, mixed and mastered into club ready track elements. Labels like Toolroom, Defected, Anjuna Beats, Maquina and Global Underground have inspired this collection which was created by exclusively for us by the celebrated producer Dom Kane, so we expect progressive DJs to experiment with stems and lock grooves and to re-define the art of DJ mixing.

PROGRESSIVE TECH HOUSE is a fresh collection of broken tracks which are inspired by artists such as MARK KNIGHT, DEADMAU5, D.RAMIREZ, PRYDA, DANIEL PORTMAN and DINKA.